James “Sparky” Albert Dunn, 73, of Star, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Richmond Memorial Hospital in Rockingham.
Mr. Dunn was born March 26, 1948, in Montgomery County, to Ervin and Sarah Callicutt Dunn. He was employed as an upholsterer for a furniture manufacturer and served in the Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Dunn and Edward Dunn.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Dunn; sons, Bobby Dunn (Melissa), of Troy, and Bruce Dunn, of Troy; sisters, Frances Sheffield, of Star and Esther Auman, of Biscoe; and two grandchildren.
Mr. Dunn’s body will lie in repose Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, with the Rev. Billy Roy officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Community Baptist Church,1051 Currie Road, Candor, NC 27229.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfh.com.
The Dunn family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star.