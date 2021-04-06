Jimmie Jake Gollehon, 89, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 2, 2021.
He lived a wonderful life full of family, fun, friends and travel with the love of his life, Bonnie Gollehon, to whom he was married for 67 years.
He was predeceased by his parents, James and Sue Gollehon, formerly of Wilbur, Wash.; his son, Michael James Gollehon; his brother, Gerald Gollehon; and a nephew, Gerald Gollehon Jr.
He is survived by wife, Bonita Gollehon; children, Kristy Davis, of Pickerington, Ohio, and Jeffrey Gollehon and wife, Laura, of Whispering Pines. He was the proud grandfather of five, Kurt, Adam and Joel Davis, of Ohio, Garrett Gollehon, of South Carolina, and Danielle Gollehon, of Maryland; seven great-grandchildren; a niece, Geraldine Gollehon, of Colorado; and nephew, James Gollehon, of Wilbur, Wash.
Jake was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Wilbur, Wash., and grew up on the family wheat ranch there. During his school years he excelled in boxing (he bragged that he never lost a fight!) and football. He attended Eastern Washington University for two years, then enlisted with the Air Force during Korea. He spent the majority of those four years stationed in Maine, where he met and married his love Bonnie. They met while picking potatoes on the weekend to earn some extra money.
They married in 1953 and after the service, they returned to Spokane, Wash., where he finished the last two years of college while raising a family and working full time. After college, he went to work for Bankers Life and Casualty Insurance Co. and started his 60-year career in health care insurance sales management. During those working years, he was transferred all over the Midwest by Bankers Life as a problem solver to offices that needed him.
They semi-retired in 1987 in Whispering Pines, and lived there fulltime until 2013, when they moved to The Villages, Fla. After seven years, they decided to come back “home” to Moore County in 2020.
Jake was a member of many golf clubs during his life and loved the game. That passion was inherited by his son, Jeff. He loved poker night with his buddies and loved to talk about his winnings even in a dime ante game. Jake made many friends over the years and never an enemy — he was loved by all.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date after the masks come off. He always said he wanted a party when he died, not a sad funeral.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.