Jacqueline W. Bean

Jacqueline Pearl Wilson Bean, 69, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Ives Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Virgil Dwyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Boles Funeral Home, in Southern Pines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Beulah T. Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Earl Thomas Bean; her children, Bridgett Morgan, of Albemarle, Thomas Bean, of Southern Pines, Lynn Gutierrez and husband, Jorge, of Hoffman; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous inherited grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.