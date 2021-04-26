Jacqueline Hunter Patterson, 55, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence.
A walk-through viewing will be held Monday, April 26, at 1 p.m. atSimon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines, with a memorial service immediately following the viewing outside on the lawn at the same location. Masks and social distancing are required.
Surviving are husband, Fitzgerald Patterson; sons, Darrell Hunter, Gerald Hunter and Johnathan Patterson (Sybil); daughter, Alisa Jones; brothers, Joseph Durant (Fatima) and Julius Durant (Akua); sisters, Margaret Brower (George), Mona Shanklin (Gerald), Marilyn Alves (Tony), and Daphne Marshall (Derrick); two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
