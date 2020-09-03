Jack Franklin Hendricks, 83, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Jack was born July 9, 1937, to Lloyd and Kate Hendricks and was raised in Raleigh. Jack worked with CP&L/Progress Energy for 37 years. Upon retirement, he worked with Burney Hardware for about 15 years. Jack was very active with the Moore County Shrine Club and all of their activities. He loved camping, driving his Model T in the local parades and spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, brother and friend. He was always willing to lend a hand where needed and go the extra mile for his family, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jeanette “Jan” Hendricks.
He is survived by his children, Donna Harrelson and her husband, Nathan, and Phil Hendricks; brothers, Leonard Hendricks and Don Hendricks; grandchildren, Paige, Clint, Sydney and Alyssa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Moore County Shrine Club, P.O. Box 5264, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
