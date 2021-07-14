Jack Edward Wilson Jr., 72, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, after a long illness, at his home in Locust Grove, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Edward Wilson Sr.; and his loving parents, Leon and Daisy Black.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; sister, Marie Kellam (Bobby), of Biscoe; son, John Wilson, of Ellerbe; granddaughter Carleigh Wilson, of Rockingham; nieces, Sherry Kellam and Christie Jordan; nephew Eddie Kellam; stepdaughter, Tracy Moody (Willie), of Jasper, Fla.; granddaughters Courtney and Gabby; grandson, Jared Moody; four great-grandchildren; in-laws, Meg Crews and Tom Cronkshaw, of Arcadia, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Tallent, and Kathy Mattimore; nephew Scott Mattimore.
Eddie drove a commercial truck most of his adult life. He started driving for L.G. DeWitt Trucking in Ellerbe. He retired from R&L Carriers in Ellenwood, Ga., after almost 20 years of service.
There will be a private service with family only.