Jack Barron, 88, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by three of his children.
Born in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Iba Lois Smith Barron and Jesus Barron, Jack grew up in Oroville, Calif., before joining the Army. With 40 years of military service, he retired as sergeant major in 1991.
Jack lived with a servant’s heart, and spent his life helping others, giving freely of his time and his talents. He volunteered at the voting polls for more than 50 years and spent 20 years as a volunteer at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. An avid baseball player in his youth he had aspirations of playing in the majors, but God had other plans. Friends he met in the Army while stationed at Fort Bragg brought him to Southern Pines, where he met his wife Jody, and where he remained for the next 66 years. He coached little league baseball and was an active member of the Southern Pines Elks, working with local youth in the Hoop Shoot program and taking under privileged kids to summer camp. His love of sports drew him into officiating, where he spent many years officiating high school football, basketball, baseball and volleyball around the state. He was also a retired vocational education teacher, having worked at both Cameron Morrison and Samarkand Youth Development Center. He taught youthful offenders trades and life skills to help set them on a better path. Having dealt with many people with mental illness throughout his career, he also got involved with NAMI and served on their board.
He was on the ground in New York City after 9/11, and in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. If there was a need, he was always ready to serve. He never had to be asked to do anything; he offered his time freely. He stepped up whenever and wherever he saw a need. Jack was a pillar in his church, Community Congregational in Southern Pines, holding many positions through the years, most more than once.
An avid golfer, Jack also volunteered at many USGA golf tournaments at Pinehurst Country Club and Pine Needles Country Club through the years.
Smilin’ Jack, or Mr. Mayor were nicknames he was known by in the community. He had the biggest and most infectious smile, and a hug for anyone and everyone he met. If you knew him, your life was likely better because of it. He never asked for or wanted recognition and was humble to the end. A true man of honor and unconditional love.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jo “Jody” Swearingen Barron, and is survived by his five children: son, Duane Woody (Ginny), son, Chuck Barron, daughter, Teri Barron (David Wheeler), son, Gary Barron, and daughter, Kelly Doggett; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Congregational Church in Southern Pines.
A private family service will be held in October, with a celebration of life service planned for Nov. 21.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.