Jack Abry Neely, 94, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence in Penick Village. He was a wonderful husband, father and family man.
Jack was born Nov. 23, 1925, in Chicago, to the late William and Elizabeth Abry Neely. Jack was raised in Freeport, Ill., where he attended Freeport High School, then enlisted in the Army Air Corps. When World War II ended, he attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa, where he met Harriet Bantlin. They were married on June 14, 1947. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Iowa, and then they moved to Wheaton, Ill., where they lived for 35 years. Jack retired in 1981 as district manager for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. He was a Cub Scout Pack leader and Little League Baseball coach and commissioner in Wheaton. They moved to Pinehurst in 1983, where he was an avid golfer and member of the Pinehurst Country Club and Fairwoods on Seven. He served on the PCC’s board of governors 1991-1993. He was also a member of The Village Chapel in Pinehurst.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years Harriet; four children, Jay Neely (Mary Jo), Steven Neely (Linda), Joanne Bartel, and Jill Ogino (Doug); eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst on Saturday, Nov.14, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sandhills Children’s Center.
