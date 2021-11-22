James Russell Perhealth, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Russell was born May 5, 1951, in Moore County, to the late Thurman and Geneva Quick Perhealth.
Russell loved to deer hunt, fish and run dogs at the Fox Pen. He was a master at the grill and loved to entertain friends and family at his man-cave. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart. Russell used to DJ, he loved to dance, listen to oldies and beach music, and loved to travel. Above all, he was a loving husband and grandfather. He cared deeply for his entire family, his friends, and his dogs, Ammo and Shaggy.
He is survived by his loving wife Louise Perhealth; daughter, Chanda Martinez (Douglas); stepdaughter, Tammy Allred Forest (Gerry); stepson, Tim Allred (Tonya); 13 grandchildren; brothers, Benjamin, Roger and Johnny Perhealth; sisters, Elizabeth Thompson (Harold), Beatrice Laughter, Donna Purcell (Jerry), and Linda Kepley (Harry); and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Myrtle Brewer, Virginia Robertson, Minnie Kepley and Diane Barber.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2237 Camp Easter Road, Carthage, with the Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. A viewing and visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Russell’s name to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.