J.R. Treadway, 64, of Robbins, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at Mt. Carmel UMC Cemetery in Carthage. Due to COVID-19, a live-streaming of the funeral will take place for those that are unable to attend. Please log into Boles Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at 2 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his father, Minyard D. Treadway Sr.; and two brothers, Charley Ray Treadway and William D. Treadway.
He is survived by his mother, Louise Treadway; fiancee, Elaine Gouker; and by many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 27985, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.