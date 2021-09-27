J.P. Sturdivant Sep 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save J.P. Sturdivant, 87, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home. Kennedy Funeral Home, Robbins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun, Sept 26, 2021 Calendar Sep 27 Woodland Sculpture Event Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27 Mid South Goes PINK Mon, Sep 27, 2021 Sep 28 Woodland Sculpture Event Tue, Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Tue, Sep 28, 2021