It is with great sadness Joseph Noah Mathews, 21, of Seven Lakes, passed away Sept. 19, 2021. Noah was born Aug. 18, 2000, in Pinehurst, to Joseph and Lisa Mathews. Noah was a well-rounded young man, who was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, ROTC and the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association). Noah was a hard worker choosing jobs like stone-scaping, construction and electrical work. He was an adventurous and selfless young man who enjoyed flying, bridge jumping, climbing to the treetops, swimming, kayaking/boating, fishing, and anything that kept him on the move. He is most remembered by his million-dollar smile, witty and goofy personality, heart of gold, protectiveness, perseverance, honesty, his strength, bravery and his non-judgmental loving ways. He truly had the biggest heart.
Noah is survived by his parents, Joseph and Lisa Mathews; his siblings, Chelsea and John Garrison, Kayla and Nick Carter, Morgan and Cody DeGarmo and Ryan and Lauren Ross; his sweet nieces and nephews, whom he loved so very much, Gavin and Autumn DeGarmo, Logan and Emma Garrison, Hartley and Blakely Carter and Maci and Carson Ross; his grandparents, Thomas and Judy Bittle, of Seven Lakes; his aunt, Nena; and cousins, Callahan and Michael Craven, Izzabella and Margaret McNeil. Noah is also survived by many family members from Washington state.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Mathews, grandfather, Joseph Mathews Sr., and grandfather, Bobby LaFaye Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at Boles Funeral Home, 221 MacDougall Drive, West End, at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.noahsfoundationSCI.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.