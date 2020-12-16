John Matthew “Matt” Williams, our beloved Matt, was born in Pinehurst on July 15, 1984, and passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Matt will be greatly missed by his parents, Jeff and Christy Dotson; sister, Marissa Milewski and her husband, Ryan Milewski; brother, Mitchell Dotson; and grandparents, Schappi and Emily Marsh, and Robert Dotson and Barbara Marsh Pond.
He was predeceased by John Mare Williams; and grandmothers, Phyllis Williams and Dollie Dotson.
Matt was a jack of all trades, with a brilliant mind. He worked many years in the construction industry. He amazed his family and friends with his knowledge of a wide variety of topics, and could talk at length on almost any subject. Matt loved all board sports and was an excellent snow and wake boarder. Matt played soccer and ran track at Pinecrest High School, where he graduated in 2002. He attended Appalachian State University and Cape Fear Community College, where he earned an Associate in Science degree in 2019.
Matt loved animals, especially his beloved dog Chino, and possessed a wonderfully off-kilter sense of humor. He truly was the life of the party, and his many friends will always remember his fierce loyalty. Matt left us far too soon but made a deep and lasting impact on his family and friends and his memory will forever be cherished by those whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Matt’s honor to the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, 4024 Barrett Drive, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.