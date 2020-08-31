J.J. Ledbetter, 91, of Aberdeen, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
He was born in Montgomery County to the late Andrew and Sally Dennis Ledbetter and spent most of his life living and working in Moore County. He served briefly in the U.S. Navy and early in life was instrumental in starting the Aberdeen Rescue Squad. He was also a firefighter for the Southern Pines Fire Department, worked as a Moore County sheriff’s deputy and also with the Aberdeen, Pinehurst and Whispering Pines police departments. His last job was working as a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by brothers Jack (Betty), Curtis (Juanita) and Roy (Ernestine) Ledbetter; sister Louise Phillips; and brothers-in-law, Ray Tyndall and Ben Moody.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret McCrimmon Ledbetter; daughter, Yvonne Kirk, of Aberdeen; sister, Betty Davis (Hubert), of Holden Beach, Opal Thompson (Roy), of Aberdeen, Glenna Tyndall, of Aberdeen, and Blondel Moody, of Gastonia; son-in-law, Gerald Kirk, of Aquadale; grandchildren, Amy Kirk, of Aberdeen, and John Kirk, of Charlotte; beloved dog, Frankie; and great-granddog, Gracie.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Lakeview Cemetery with Pastor Steve Turner officiating.
Services are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home.