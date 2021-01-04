“We remember before our God and Father your work produced by faith, your labor prompted by love, and your endurance inspired by hope in our Lord Jesus Christ.” 1 Thessalonians 1:3
James Gary Crabtree, of Jackson Springs, a loving husband and devoted father, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Born Nov. 30, 1942, in Lancaster County, Va., to the late Charles Wesley and Ada Walker Crabtree, Gary was a quiet and humble man. He met the love of his life, JoAnn, 61 years ago (57 of which they were married). Together they had three children: Jamey Cox (deceased), Dana Kirby and Todd Crabtree.
Gary was a hard-working mechanic. He stepped out in faith in 1977 to move to North Carolina to start his own business, Gary’s Transmission Service. Up until his last days here on earth, Gary could be seen at “the shop”. Gary developed many close friendships through his labor of love at his business. These friendships have been evident in the love and support shown to his family.
Gary had a witty sense of humor. He knew how to make jokes so others would laugh. He had a sweet, small smile that was contagious. Gary was happiest years ago when he was playing softball with his buddies. He loved talking about his old classic cars, going to Carolina Panther games, taking his family on cruises, spending time with his grandchildren, riding them around on his tractor, and being the best husband, father, and Papa ever!
Gary was a long-standing member of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church. He served as a deacon, was on the grounds committee, and was an usher.
His memory will continue to live on through his wife, JoAnn Shaver Crabtree, of the home; daughter, Dana Kirby and husband, Joe, of Hickory; son, Todd Crabtree and wife, Amy, of Aberdeen; son-in-law, Steve Cox, of Aberdeen; his grandchildren, Alicia Cox, Katelyn and Kasey Kirby, and Haley Crabtree; brother, Charles Crabtree and wife Jean, of Yorktown, Va.; brother-in-law, Charles Lee Shaver and wife, Phyllis, of Jackson Springs; sister-in-law, Janice Thomas, of Aberdeen; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance and celebration of Gary’s life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Taylor Memorial Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Turner officiating. A viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m., followed by a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Taylor Memorial Baptist Church, 4164 Hoffman Road, Jackson Springs, NC 27281.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.