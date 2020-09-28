J. Franklin Dowdy

Jessie Franklin "Frank" Dowdy, a loving husband, father of five girls, friend, hard worker and true patriot from the greatest generation passed away peacefully at his home Friday evening, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 94, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Carthage on April 1, 1926, he was a son of the late Charlie and Etta Maness Dowdy. As an only son of a farmer, Frank was called to serve and protect our country and freedom during World War II. He served in General Patton’s 3rd Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He received the American Theater Service Medal, Eame (European–African–Middle Eastern) Campaign Medal with two bronze service stars, the Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. Frank was a true patriot and was very proud of his country.
He raised his girls in Gulf while working for the General Creosoting Company. He also worked in timber and retired from Townsend Poultry Company. In 1984, he and his wife moved back to Carthage, where he enjoyed working on his farm and mowing yards for his church and many others in the community.
Frank loved his family and always took time with them. They have many fond memories of times at Lake Waccamaw, Lake Gaston, and in the mountains vacationing, even if it may have been a short day trip. He enjoyed traveling and saw many of the national parks and beautiful sights in the United States. He had a passion for water skiing and was able to ski into his 70s.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Lee Dowdy; sister Helen Ritter; and grandson Franklin Ross Cheek.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bernice Flinchum Dowdy; daughters Debbie Sullivan and husband, Mickey, Phyllis Overton and husband, Brent, Lynn Meyers and husband Al, all of Carthage, and Frankie Dowdy Quinn, of Whitsett; nephew, Gregory Ritter and wife, Kinzia, of Carthage; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Calvary Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Todd Moore. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service outside the church starting at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating in the church will be limited to 50 people. Additional seating will be available in fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Willett Ministries, Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box
338, Thomasville, NC 27360; or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Dowdy family.
