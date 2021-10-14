James Dean Robinson, 86, of Pinehurst died unto Christ Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, at his residence.
Dean was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Charles Corbitt Robinson.
Dean was born in Asheville and graduated from Clemson University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. After graduating, he was employed by Western Electric in the engineering department in Georgia and later transferred to AT&T Long Lines in Washington D.C. In the early 1970s, he transferred to Pittsburgh, Pa. and worked in the AT&T Eastern Facilities and the International Operations Center. In Pittsburgh, he met and married his sweetheart, Diane, in 1986. They both transferred to Northern Virginia, then to North Carolina with AT&T in 1990, where they resided for the last 31 years. Dean retired from AT&T with 35 years of service and later went into his own business at Colony Shade and Custom Closets until 2017, when he and Diane retired after 21 years in business in the Sandhills.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Brennfleck Robinson, of the home; sons, James D. (Jay) Robinson (Sharon), and Charles Mac Robinson (Julie), and a daughter, Tamela Loberger (Mike), all of Woodruff, S.C.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Dianne A. Robinson, of Charlotte.
A memorial service to celebrate Dean’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday Oct. 24, at First Baptist Church of Southern Pines, with Dr. David Helms officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Face coverings are suggested for the service.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church Music Program, 200 East New York Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387; or to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
