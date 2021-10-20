James Allison Freeman, 88, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Big Oak Christian Church. where he was a member. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 22, at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mr. Freeman was a native of Moore County, and a farmer and chicken grower. He was also employed by J.P. Stevens in Aberdeen for 20-plus years and worked 20-plus years for Spring Mills in Biscoe, until its closure.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera McCaskill Freeman; parents, John B. and Cora Britt Freeman; two brothers, Patrick and Wilburn; two sisters, Dorothy Pritchard and Mary Alice Howell.
He is survived by his children, Portia F. Clark (husband Terry), of Biscoe, Joan F. Kennedy (husband Dale), of Robbins, Tim Freeman (wife Cindy), of Biscoe, Todd Freeman, of Pinehurst, and Amanda Freeman, of Pinehurst; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The family will be meeting at the home of Portia and Terry Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Oak Christian Church Cemetery Fund.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com.