Isabell Mazetta Greene, lovingly known as Iz, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst, NC.
Isabell was born May 30, 1926, in Rock Hill, S.C., to the late Emma Jane McCorey Henderson and Robert Henderson, formerly of Spencer. Isabell moved to Harlem, N.Y. in the 1940s. where she proudly graduated from Roxy’s Modeling School of Harlem, Isabell modeled extensively in Harlem, during the period known as the “Black Renaissance.”
She married Thomas W. Greene, formerly of Colonial Beach, Va., in 1954 and later divorced in the 1980s.
Isabell is survived by her beloved daughter, Gail George, and her son-in-law, Michael George, of Pinehurst; brother, Robert T. Henderson (Kathy), of Kempner, Texas; grandchildren, Jeffrey Withers, of Pinehurst and Emily Withers Kearns, (Kalvin); great-grandchildren, Preston, Audrey, Sarah and Katie Kearns, of Little Rock, Ark.; nieces, Latonya Richardson, of Charlotte, and Dee Ann Henderson, of Kempner, Texas; nephews, Kevin Henderson, of Lancaster, S.C., Bobby Henderson, ofSalisbury, and Robert T. Henderson, of Dallas, Texas; great-nephew, Jerimiah Henderson, of Kempner, Texas; and many cousins.
The family sincerely thanks FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care of Pinehurst, and their nurses, CNAs, housekeeping, chefs, chaplain, grief staff, and all who directly and indirectly provided compassionate care to Iz.
To friends of the family, thank you so much for your support through your prayers.