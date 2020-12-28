iris Knight Dec 28, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Iris Marie Bowman Cook Knight, 79, of Sanford, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her daughter’s home. Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Sun. Dec. 27, 2020 Calendar Dec 29 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Tue, Dec 29, 2020 Dec 30 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Wed, Dec 30, 2020 Dec 31 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Thu, Dec 31, 2020 Jan 1 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Fri, Jan 1, 2021