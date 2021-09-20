Irene Fasolak, 85, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
A funeral service will be celebrated with Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road, Pinehurst, Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Cemetery in Southern Pines.
Irene was born Feb. 13, 1936, in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, to the late Teodosio and Olga (Romanovski) Kovalechen. She married Stefan Fasolak, and they moved to America and settled in Pennsylvania to raise their children. The couple retired to Pinehurst in 1993, where they became members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Irene was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and treasured her children. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She loved cooking, sewing and taking care of her family. Always supportive and encouraging, invariably wise and kind, she had a quiet strength. She never complained and always had a smile even when times were tough throughout her illness.
Irene was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Stefan Fasolak.
She is survived by their three children: son, Walter Stewart Fasolak and his wife, Tina, of Pinehurst, daughters, Helen Katherine Schmell, of Red Hill, Pa., and Nancy Marie Rector and her husband, Michael, of Mount Holly; as well as their 11 grandchildren: Morgan, Laura and Stewart Fasolak, Samantha, Jessica and Jillian Schmell and Louis, Stefan, Olivia, James and Paul Kozar.
A special thank-you to FirstHealth Hospice for their loving care and support.
