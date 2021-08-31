Ina Lea “Judy” Kuehl, 93, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Accordius Health, in Aberdeen. God answered her prayer to leave this life while sleeping.
Born May 17, 1928, in Elkins, W.Va., she grew up on a farm near Franklin, W.Va., and was the sixth of 10 children born to Earlie and Monna Sponaugle Judy. On Dec. 20, 1951, Judy married Dick Kuehl from Chicago, Ill., after only 20 days of courtship. Judy and Dick called several states home: Florida, Wisconsin, Missouri, Louisiana, Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Michigan and Ohio. They ultimately retired to Pinehurst in 1989.
Judy was the ultimate mother and homemaker, always there for her children, supporting their various endeavors. She personally loved playing bridge everywhere she lived. In Baton Rouge, La., she was a bowler. In Canada and Michigan she curled, and in retirement she took up golfing, often with her husband, but also independently with new friends. She had several bridge groups to keep her busy and enjoy retirement. So many of those friends have now passed on.
Judy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Richard “Dick” Kuehl; three children, Diane DePeder (Nicholas), Kennesaw, Ga., Dale Kuehl (Nichole), Evans, Ga., and Kathryn Carmer (David), Cary; seven grandchildren, Matthew and Michael DePeder, Charlotte, Evan, Logan and Adam Kuehl, Evans, Ga., and Dakota and Sydney Carmer, Cary; four remaining siblings, Gayle Judy (Hester), Luray, Va., Earl Judy, Castleton, Va., Patricia Sponaugle, Harrisonburg, Va., and Gary Judy (Carole Faye), Glasgow, Va.
She was preceded in death by five siblings: Guy Judy, Richard Judy, Ethel Judy Hall; Kermit Judy; and Bernice Judy Fortner.
The family will welcome and reminisce with friends in their church’s atrium Saturday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. Their church is Brownson Memorial Presbyterian, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines. Following this casual hour will be an open committal service at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 Morganton Road, Southern Pines, where Judy will be interred in the mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 S. May St., Southern Pines, NC 28387, brownsonchurch.org/giving
or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 Michigan Ave. North Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org
