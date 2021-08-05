Imogene Johnson Fields, 92, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital.
Mrs. Fields’ funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at First Baptist Church of Summerfield, with the Rev. Derrick Moody and the Rev. John Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the Flat Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery.
A Guilford County native, Imogene was born on Dec. 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Willis Johnson and Grace Wilson Johnson. She was a graduate of Stokesdale High School, where she played basketball, and went on to attend Greensboro College. She then worked in Dr. Tolliver’s office until the girls were born. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who thoroughly enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners and time spent with family. Imogene loved being a homemaker and working alongside her husband, Leonard, on the farm. As a member of Flat Rock United Methodist Church, she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving in the United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and brother, Byrd Johnson.
Surviving are her daughters, Emily Grace F. Fields and her husband, Charlie, and Amy Jo Rumley and her husband, Mike, all of Stokesdale; sister, Louise Styers, of Summerfield; three grandchildren, Ryan Johnson Fields (Deborah), Colt Rumley (Jessica) and Shannon Dailey (Jason); six great-grandchildren, Tanetta Fields, Joseph Fields and “one on the way,” due in December, Lane Rumley, MacKenzi Noah, Ashton Noah and Ivy Dailey; and her loving canine companion, Lady.
The family extends special thanks and appreciation to Linda Byrd for being a great friend and helpmate to their mother over the last few years.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Summerfield, Cemetery Fund, 2300 Scalesville Road, Summerfield, NC 27358 or Flat Rock United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 116, Stokesdale, NC 27357.
