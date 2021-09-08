Ignazio La China, passed in the company of his family Tuesday, Aug. 24 2021.
Born in Dahlia, Sicily, in 1937, he immigrated to the U.S. after attending university in Palermo and became a U.S. citizen in 1960. He then traveled to Germany for his master’s studies. After returning to the U.S., Ignatz began teaching foreign languages, first in Milford Conn., then in Winston-Salem. He married Barbara Avans in 1971, and she preceded him in death by seven months. He loved people, conversations, and spending time with friends at the pool. He would go on and on talking to you and end it with “and that’s it” to mark the change of topic. He was a hoot, and he will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura La China.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.