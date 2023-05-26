Ida Warren Brady May 26, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ida Warren Brady, 69, died Wednesday, May 25, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro. Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, Carthage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 24, 2023 Calendar May 26 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Fri, May 26, 2023 May 26 Encore Unscripted Fri, May 26, 2023 May 27 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Sat, May 27, 2023 May 27 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Sat, May 27, 2023