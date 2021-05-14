Ida Joan Aldman Durant, 66, of Aberdeen, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Duke University Hospital in Durham.
Graveside services are Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m. Oak Grove Cemetery, 299 Debnan St., Aberdeen. Masks are not required, but social distancing is encouraged for this outdoor event. A public viewing will be held immediately following the eulogy on Sunday.
Survivors include a son, Raymond Aldman; daughters, Kimberly Durant and Alicia Dyle; sisters, Mary Morrison, Ida Bell Graham, Laura McPhatter and Tammy Riggins; best friend, Alyouis Durant; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
