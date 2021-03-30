Ira Winfred “Wimp” Garner Sr., 64, of Carthage, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, due to heart complications.
Born July 3, 1956, in Moore County, to Charles Lester Garner Sr. and Verlie Hollyfield Garner, he was the youngest of four siblings: Hilda Talbert, Christine Simpson (deceased) and Charles Lester Garner Jr. (JoAnn). Winfred attended Vass Elementary School, and Union Pines High School. Going by the handle name “Cowboy,” he drove a tractor trailer for 20-plus years all across the nation. Winfred openly professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior. He loved his family dearly.
Winfred loved and had a talent for playing the guitar and music in general. He had played with various groups over the years, ranging from gospel to bluegrass. He was known for his compassionate heart and used his musical talents to help organize several fundraising benefits for charities and individuals in need. He loved to laugh and make others laugh; he always had a joke to tell. Winfred is survived by his wife, Phyllis Frye Garner; children, Jennifer Garner Stroh and husband, Ken, Ira Winfred Garner Jr. and wife, Danielle, and Eric Allen Garner; grandchildren, Brielle and Mikal Stroh, and Sydney Garner. Beyond these there were many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends that Winfred loved. He will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service Thursday April 1, at 11 a.m. at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, Carthage.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be donated to the St. Jude Children’s research hospital at StJude.org
