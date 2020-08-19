Hugh V. Angle, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, at the age of 85.
Hugh was born March 13, 1935, in Richmond, Va., to the late Hugo Joseph and Lina Sumerow Angle. After high school, Hugh obtained his bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and then graduated from Texas Christian University, in Fort Worth, Texas. with his Master and Doctoral degrees. He was a professor at Missouri Medical School in St. Louis. He conducted research and taught psychology at Duke University Medical School. Hugh also published books and scholarly scientific articles. He led a gratifying life. Hugh and his wife of many years traveled the world extensively. He enjoyed painting, cooking, and playing basketball. Moreover, he played basketball with the Moore and Brunswick county seniors.
Hugh leaves behind his wife, Carole Angle, of Southern Pines; his daughter, Cathy A. Brown and her husband, Cameron, of Raeford; his son, Gregory R. Angle and his wife, Kathy, of Lenior; his brother, James D. Angle and his wife, Iris, of Southern Pines; and his grandson, Zachary Angle, of Courtland, Ohio.
A celebration of life is to be held at Belle Meade at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph of the Pines, 100 Waters Drive, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.