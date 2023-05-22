Hugh F. Myrick

Hugh F. Myrick, 71, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, peacefully at home in Seven Lakes, after fighting a brave and courageous battle with ALS the past  2 years and 7 months, being cared for by his loving devoted wife.  

Hugh’s parents Albert Spencer Myrick and (PAT) Fordham Myrick were Greensboro natives but lived for a short while in Charlotte, where Hugh was born on May 20, 1951. He graduated from Greensboro Page High School in 1969. Hugh was a natural born athlete throughout his life playing football, basketball and running track at Aycock Junior High school. He lettered in football, basketball and track at Page High School. He was in the choir and the Buccaneers quartet at Page. He once sang a solo ”You will never Walk Alone.”  “When you walk through the storm, hold your head up high”; those words were very appropriate for the storm that he went through. Hugh was a graduate of UNC Pembroke with a B.A. degree.