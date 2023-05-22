Hugh F. Myrick, 71, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, peacefully at home in Seven Lakes, after fighting a brave and courageous battle with ALS the past 2 years and 7 months, being cared for by his loving devoted wife.
Hugh’s parents Albert Spencer Myrick and (PAT) Fordham Myrick were Greensboro natives but lived for a short while in Charlotte, where Hugh was born on May 20, 1951. He graduated from Greensboro Page High School in 1969. Hugh was a natural born athlete throughout his life playing football, basketball and running track at Aycock Junior High school. He lettered in football, basketball and track at Page High School. He was in the choir and the Buccaneers quartet at Page. He once sang a solo ”You will never Walk Alone.” “When you walk through the storm, hold your head up high”; those words were very appropriate for the storm that he went through. Hugh was a graduate of UNC Pembroke with a B.A. degree.
Hugh was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed home gardening and landscaping, fishing, hunting and golf. Hugh always had a smile and an upbeat attitude. He had a great sense of humor and a deep love for his family and friends.
Hugh was a devoted father to his son, Luke, and stepdaughter, Danielle. He was very proud and enjoyed supporting all their activities. He was a loving and supportive husband to his wife, Cynthia. Hugh loved spending time at the family cottage at Sunset Beach.
For 30 years, he was an agent for Mutual Omaha. His client's held him in high esteem for his conscientious delivery of service.
Hugh is survived by wife, Cynthia K. Myrick; son, Luke F. Myrick; stepdaughter, Danielle E. Muehlenbein; sister, Carol Myrick Long (Jim); brother, Alan P. Myrick (Julie); sister, Emily L. Myrick. The family and friends will surely miss him and cherish many good memories in their hearts.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 26, at First Baptist Church, in Greensboro. Burial will follow at Green Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, Pembroke, for their care and support.
If you wish to send flowers, they may sent to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, Carthage.
Family requesting in lieu of flowers to make donations for ALS to:Team Gleason Foundation or iamals.org.