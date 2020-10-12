Howard Wildey Reynolds, 85, of Whispering Pines, passed on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
No services are planned at this time.
Mr. Reynolds was born July 23, 1935, in Royal Oaks, Mich., to the late Howard and Minnie Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Ann Becker Swartzel Reynolds; daughter, Charlene Alsip (Bill); three stepsons, Chris Swartzel (Betty), Andy Swartzel, and Jim Swartzel (Karen); and brother, John Dubin.
He was preceded in death by son, William Reynolds; and stepson, Michael Swartzel.
