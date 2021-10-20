Howard M. Pratt

Howard Marsette Pratt, 92, entered peacefully into joy Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Born July 17, 1929, in Columbus, Ga., he was the son of the late James Howard and Connie Bowen Pratt.
Howard attended Georgia Tech and graduated with a B.S. in engineering. After college, Howard joined the U.S. Army and served as a signal officer in Germany. He also worked for Georgia Power Company for 40 years. In his free time, Howard enjoyed golfing, fishing and sailing. He was a faithful churchman wherever the family lived.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Alva Jean Eller Pratt; and a grandson, Matthew Barton.
He is survived by his children, Deborah Barton (Mike), of St. Louis, Mo., Michael Pratt (Windy), of Southern Pines, and Connie Smith, of Woodstock, Ga.; sisters Patty Pratt King and Judith Pratt Arrowood; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Riverdale Cemetery in Columbus, Ga., with a reception to follow.
Memorials may be directed to Tuckston UMC, 4175 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605.
