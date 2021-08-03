Howard Henry Troutman Jr., 86, of Pinebluff, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born on March 27, 1935, in Pinebluff, to the late Howard H. Troutman Sr. and Cecilia M. Troutman, Howard was a 1953 graduate of Aberdeen High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving from 1956-1960. After his military service, he attended and graduated from N.C. State in 1962. He started a long career in the grain industry in Houston, where he later met and married his wife, Joan, in 1965. They spent many years in Houston, Galveston and over 40 years in Luling, La., where they raised their three sons. They returned to Pinebluff in 2007 after his retirement. He enjoyed basketball, fishing, farming and traveling.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joan S. Troutman; three sons, Howard Preston Troutman (Lori), Tyler Joseph Troutman (Kerrie) and John Paul Troutman (Anne); two sisters, Ruth Amos and Marie Sykes; and six grandchildren, Taylor, Katie, John, Grace, Amelia and Jake.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with a funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be in Pinebluff Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Howard’s name may be made to the Town of Pinebluff, Police and/or Fire Departments, 325 W. Baltimore Ave., Pinebluff, NC 28373.
