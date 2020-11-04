Howard Eugene Mofield Jr., 81, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Peak Resources Pinelake, in Carthage.
He was born Sept. 1, 1939, in Mocksville, to Howard Eugene Mofield Sr. and Connie Prim Mofield Williams. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1977, in Korea and Germany. He later worked as a bartender at the Elks Lodge and the VFW in Southern Pines. He was a great husband, brother, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Mason Mofield; his parents; and a brother, Ken Mofield.
He is survived by his daughter, Joanie A. Mofield, of Aberdeen; sister, Judy Mallow, of Carthage; brothers, Jerry Mofield, of Carthage, and Larry Mofield, of Mississippi; and five grandchildren, Caitlin Lawson, Christian Lawson, Riley Lawson, Brooklyn Lawson and Gavin Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the VFW Post 7318, Southern Pines, via their website, https://www.vfwpost7318.com, or the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.