Homer Eugene Tuttle, of Raeford, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 83.
Mr. Tuttle was born Dec. 10, 1937, in Stokes County, to the late Marvin Eugene Tuttle and Madeline Kirby Tuttle. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Tuttle and Wayne Tuttle. He was a faithful member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder, Sunday School superintendent and church treasurer for more than 60 years. Homer retired from Central Carolina Community College and Property Management Incorporated. After retirement, Homer volunteered with Hoke County Schools for 11 years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruby Clark Tuttle, of Raeford; his son, Mike Tuttle and his wife, Gail, of High Point; his daughter, Kim T. Gray and her husband, Mike, of Pinehurst; two step-grandchildren, Christian and Sherri Gray, of Raeford; two brothers, Howard Tuttle and his wife, Jane, of Tobaccoville, and Ronnie Tuttle, of Booneville; two sisters-in-law, Helen Tuttle Brewer, of Rural Hall, and Janie Tuttle, of Austin, Texas.
A time for viewing will be held Tuesday, March 2, from the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crumpler Funeral Home in Raeford. The family will receive friends at the home.
A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 3, at Bethel Presbyterian Church.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice for the care and compassion shown during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bethel Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2128, Raeford, NC 28376.
