Dr. Holly Marie Davis-Webster was one of the greatest people any of us has ever known. Holly was and is an angel. This is her story.
Holly Marie Davis Webster was born May 17, 1966, in Detroit, to the late Oscar and Deloris Davis. As a child, Holly grew up in the Catholic faith and received her early education in private schools. Growing up, Holly was an avid reader, always exploring and in search of knowledge. She was also a product of Detroit Public Schools, where she graduated from Mackenzie High School. Her mathematics teacher at Mackenzie described Holly as “a very positive, kind and outgoing student, one of the smartest in her class.”
Holly was a lifelong student. Furthering her education, Holly received a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Michigan State University. She earned a master of arts in curriculum and instruction from University of Detroit Mercy and master of arts in education administration and charter schools from Central Michigan University. Holly’s doctoral degree in education leadership and curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix was conferred on March 28, 2013. This was an immensely proud moment for Dr. Holly Davis Webster, her family and friends.
Holly was held in such high esteem by members of the educational community that she received many awards and recognition for her accomplishments. Holly loved the art of teaching. She served as a language arts teacher in the Detroit Public Schools for 15 years. She helped shape the lives of so many students, encouraging them to reach their fullest potential. Holly had high aspirations that led her to become a principal in the charter school programs in Detroit, where she worked for several years. She took her job seriously and strived to do her best. Holly also instilled in her daughters the value of a good education. Her eldest daughter, Mercedes, graduated last year from Winston-Salem State University.
The Webster family relocated to North Carolina in 2013 when Holly was offered the position of education administrator at Eckerd Youth Alternatives, a short term intensive residential program for youth in Candor. During her tenure at Eckerd, Holly helped many students fulfill their goals. In her role as leader, she was well respected and loved by her staff! Holly singlehandedly spearheaded a surprise graduation ceremony for one of her colleagues who could not have a graduation celebration due to the pandemic. This is just one of many examples of her kind and caring spirit.
Holly was active in her community, and during their short time of residing in North Carolina, she became a member of the Seven Lakes Community Board. She also hosted theme parties and game night activities for her friends and neighbors.
Holly was truly a fashionista! She loved to dress and have beautiful things around and in her house. She was also known for her long flamboyant nails, which she kept beautifully decorated with unique designs.
Holly enjoyed and lived life to the fullest, and she saw the best in everyone she met. She was vibrant, with a beautiful soul, and always ready for a good time. Holly was always excited about and looked forward to her annual girls’ trips. She loved crafts, traveling, boat rides, cookouts, decorating her home for the holidays, and spending time with family and friends. She also spent time creating exotic cocktails and enjoyed consuming them with others. Holly was a pet lover.She held her dog, Paco, and cat, Gabby, close to her heart.
In 2004, because of her excellence and professionalism, Holly was invited to appear on an Oprah Winfrey show, which consisted of educators from across the country. She was the recipient of several items Oprah gifted to educators from her list of “favorite things.”
Holly met Robert Webster, her best friend, and the love of her life in the year of 1992. They were united in holy matrimony on June 5, 1993. To this union two beautiful daughters were born, Mercedes and Hallie. Holly and Rob happily enjoyed 27 years of marriage. Rob was always supportive of Holly’s endeavors and loved her very much.
“The girls,” as they were affectionately referred to by their parents, became their mother’s best friends and confidantes. She doted on her girls and was enormously proud of them. She taught them many lifelong lessons to prepare them for womanhood.
Holly, Rob and the girls had a special bond; they enjoyed spending quality time together, whether hanging out at home, cruising on their boat, or taking fun vacations as a family. Holly and Rob also traveled extensively as a couple. They enjoyed many romantic and exciting getaways to beautiful destinations such as the Caribbean, Hawaii, Japan and Africa. The family experienced life together to the fullest!
Dr. Holly Marie Davis-Webster lived a full life and passed on to her heavenly home Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Her parents, Oscar and Deloris preceded her in death as did brothers-in-law, David and Donald Webster.
Holly leaves to cherish and honor her memory, her beloved husband, Robert; daughters, Mercedes and Hallie; brother, Marvin Davis, of Germany; stepson, Jason Robert Wright; special aunt, Marian Webb; special cousin, Loretta Lewis (Oliver), Detroit; sister-in-law, Carol Webster Detroit; brothers-in-law, Keith Webster and Anthony “Cool” Webster (Stephanie), Detroit; special friends, Stephanie Davis, Carrie Williams and Dyrene Ouley Saulsberry. She has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends who will miss her. Holly’s legacy is forever sustained in the lives of those she touched.
Educator of educators, God looked in his garden and picked a beautiful earthly flower to educate his angels.
I am gone from your presence now, but never from your hearts. Rejoice in the times we shared. Give thanks for the blessings our Heavenly Father has bestowed upon us and never forget to laugh, sing and dance.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.