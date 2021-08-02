Hinton T. Snead

Hinton Thomas Snead, 77, was welcomed into God’s loving arms on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with throat cancer.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Community Presbyterian Church, in Pinehurst.
Tom was born in Harnett County to the late Louise Hudson Snead and James Wharton Snead. He graduated from Williamston High school in 1962 and attended NCSU, graduating in 1967 as a nuclear engineer.
It was in Raleigh that he met and married Mary Dunn. They made their home in Charlotte, where he worked for Duke Power for 23 years. He loved his family and enjoyed coaching little league baseball and basketball for his boys’ teams. In 1989 they moved to Lynchburg, Va., where he was employed six years by Babcock and Wilcox in research and development. Tom also worked with Anderson Consulting and later as a consultant for E.R. Johnson in Fairfax, Va.
In 1999 Tom and Mary retired to Seven Lakes. He obtained his contractor’s license and built several houses and remolded homes in the Seven Lakes area. Tom built his own house, doing a lot of the manual labor himself.
He was known for his wit and joking manner. He never knew a stranger. He enjoyed golf, and was a member of the Beacon Ridge Men’s Golf Association. He also attended the CPC Men’s Prayer Breakfast meeting at Mac’s restaurant for over 15 years. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church, and served on the worship committee and as a Sunday School teacher, greeter and facilitator for Family Promise. He also served on the Family Promise board and was involved in the purchase of their own home on Saunders Blvd. in Aberdeen. He enjoyed helping with the maintenance on the home and the playground equipment.
Leaving behind is his wife, Mary, of 56 years; daughter, Lisa Guy (Steve); son Bryan Snead (Sandy); son Kevin Snead (Sherrie); five grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, James Wharton Snead Jr.
Memorials may be sent to Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1449, Pinehurst, NC 28370. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.