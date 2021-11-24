Herminia C. Blue

The Heavenly Choir welcomed alto Herminia Lee Causey Blue, of Vass, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
She loved all kinds of music from anthems to zydeco, but she found special joy in church music and singing in the choir. She also played piano for Sunday School for many years. She was a very faithful member of the Presbyterian Church, and was awarded a life membership in the Presbyterian Women of the Church for her decades of selfless devotion to church activities and duties.
Herminia was born Nov. 8, 1930, to Mary Katherine “Kate” Caddell Causey and Arthur M. Causey, formerly of Lakeview. She was predeceased by her younger sisters Peggy Hall (Elmer) and Juanita Culler (Bobby).
Herminia was a proud graduate of Vass-Lakeview High School class of 1949.She went to work for the Carolina Telephone Office in Southern Pines. On Nov. 3, 1950, she married Malcolm Neill Blue of the Lobelia community. They built a home there and reared two children, Ann Blue Robertson, of Winston-Salem, and James Malcolm “Jim” Blue, of Lobelia. Jim married Scarlett Blue, of Bear Creek. Their children are Amanda Blue, of Durham, and Allison Blue Lawson, of Wendell. Allison is married to Russell Lawson and they gave Herminia her beloved great-grandchild, Audrey. Herminia’s grandchildren and great-grandchild were a special joy in her life.
In the 1960s, Herminia went to work at the Vass Post Office, from which she retired in 1990. She loved working with her colleagues and the public, and had many stories to tell of life as a postal clerk. It was very hard work, but she was devoted to her job and did her best to make sure the mail went through.
Faith and family meant everything to Herminia. And of course, faith and family gatherings often revolve around food. Herminia was an excellent cook and baker. She won second place in a Betty Crocker Cook-off for her coconut cake. For many years, she wrote a recipe column for the Sandhill Citizen titled “Cooking with Mimi,” which was her nickname.
Herminia also loved history, particularly family history. She traced several branches of her Caddell and Causey family trees, back in the days when all of that had to be done by manual research of primary sources in libraries, court records, and the like. She was also a “news hound.” The day wasn’t complete without reading a newspaper and watching the news on television. She was a very patriotic lady, and believed that all Americans should get down on their knees and be thankful for being born here.
Herminia was a bookworm. She spent many hours happily lost in literary worlds. But, she also paid close attention to her surroundings. All of life fascinated Herminia, from the tiny Carolina wrens that popped up on her deck railings and sang loudly, to the moon and stars above. She was very observant and inquisitive, with an abundance of curiosity about everything. Even age and infirmity did not dim her awareness and keen interest in the world.
Most of all, Herminia had a servant’s heart. She loved God and strove to be his handmaiden on Earth. She touched many lives in her 91 years, and will be greatly missed.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers, but do not need anything for ourselves. Herminia had a particularly tender heart for children. If you are moved to do something to honor her, pay special attention to a child in your life, or help a child in need. As a Depression-era child, she experienced hunger and Christmases without toys. An example would be to fill an Angel Tree request; give to a drive such as Toys for Tots; or to give to any organization that helps families in need. Other suggestions would be to give to the Vass-Lakeview School Fund for needy children, to the Vass Food Bank, or to any similar charity of the donor’s choice.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. at Cypress Presbyterian Church Cemetery; masks are required.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.