Herman Seawell Sr.

Herman Obert Seawell Sr. died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his home, after a brief illness.
Mr. Seawell was born Dec. 12, 1927, to Gilmer and Elva Mary Phillips Seawell, on his grandmother’s farm, “in a house with two horses,” as Herman often said. A descendent of a Revolutionary War soldier killed at the Battle of King’s Mountain, Mr. Seawell served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War after graduation from High Falls High School.
His love of nature led him to not attend college after discharge, but to farm and work as a brick mason so he could always be outside. He constantly pointed out the natural world to his children, and delighted them by bringing home giant hornet nests, petrified tree stumps, large snake skins and other natural wonders. He planted a garden the last spring of his life, at age 93.
In earlier years, Herman hunted and fished as often as he could. Later, he enjoyed golfing, often playing two rounds of 18 holes of golf without a cart. Past his 90th birthday, he danced to bluegrass music as far into the evening as he could.
An oral historian and amateur genealogist of upper Moore County, Herman took his children on visits to cemeteries, old houses and ancient relatives throughout their lives. He was an endless source of stories of relatives who discovered gold nuggets in Deep River, hid in the swamps after the war (Civil) for safety, and overcame local German prejudice to finally start marrying the pretty Scottish girls of lower Moore County, as he himself did. He never met a stranger, as he always wanted to determine “who their people were,” even questioning his doctors about their family names. His children and grandchildren will miss Papa’s stories and detailed background checks on their friends.
Mr. Seawell served as a deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church, Carthage. He was a member of the Carthage Jaycees and a lifetime member of Carthage Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Kelly Seawell; his two brothers, Wilton Seawell and Bill Seawell; and his grandson Christopher Benton McLeod.
He is survived by five children, Karen Purcell and husband, Bradley, of High Point, Mary McLeod and husband, Joe, of Carthage, Herman Seawell Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Carthage, John Seawell and wife, Jan, of Raleigh, Sarah Seawell and fiancé, Richard Andrews, of Chase City, Va.; sister Betty Davis and husband, G.W., of Charlotte; sister-in-law Jean Seawell. of High Falls; grandchildren Thomas Purcell, Martin McLeod, Patrick McLeod, Matthew Seawell, Lauren Seawell Forrest, James Nash Seawell, and Alana Harned; 10 great-grandchildren’ and companion Hilda McBryde.
The family is deeply grateful for those who helped Herman during the last months of his life, in particular the late Jeanette Morgan, and Tammy Breedon, CNA, who embodied loving care and compassion; First Presbyterian Women of the Church, who brought meals; Liberty Home Care, who provided outstanding professionals; and VA Sanford CBOC/VA Fayetteville professionals and patient advocates, who helped the family navigate and provide care. Thank you to the many others who also supported Herman in his final months.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., at Carthage First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Rick Martindale officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church’s Family Life Center. The family requests those attending to wear masks when possible.
