Herbert “Herb” Iveson Willetts, 86, of Seven Lakes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Herb was born June 3, 1934, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Herbert Willetts and Edith Mae Iveson Willetts. He was a graduate of Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., and Columbia Graduate School of Business with his M.B.A. Herb married Mary Mandeville in 1958. He worked for Mobil Oil and Marcoin Inc
After his retirement, Herb and Mary moved to Seven Lakes, in 1986, where he enjoyed boating and golfing. He was a volunteer for the Sandhills Moore Coalition, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, and the Radio Reading Service for the Blind. Herb was also a former member of Seven Lakes Lions Club. Herb was a member of the Chapel in the Pines, Seven Lakes.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Mandeville Willetts. of Seven Lakes; his children, Nancy Mae Phipps, of Seven Lakes, and H. Daniel Willetts and wife, Kim, of Denver; three grandchildren, Wesley Phipps, Kelly Phipps and Julia Willetts; two sisters-in-law, Jane Wetsel and husband, Tom, of Seven Lakes, and Mary D. Mandeville, of S. Dartmouth, Mass.; brother-in-law, John Mandeville and wife, Jean, of Hopkins, Minn.; his nephew, Don Torey and wife, Jen, of Jupiter, Fla.; and his niece, Susan Keller and husband, Stephen, of West Hartford, Conn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Torey, and her husband, Don Torey Sr.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seven Lakes EMS, 714 Seven Lakes Drive, West End, NC 27376; Chapel in the Pines, 581 Seven Lakes Drive, West End, NC 27376 or to the charity of one’s choice.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.