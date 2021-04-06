Henry James “Jim” Hankins Jr., 88, of Pinehurst passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, after a brief illness
Jim was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Eden, to the late Henry James Hankins Sr., and Katie Roberts Hankins. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife, Lyncia (Lyn) Williamson Hankins; son, David (Patricia); and daughter, Heather Watson; four grandchildren, Matt and Ashley Hankins, Emma and Lila Watson; and three great-grandchildren, Collin, Tessa and Willow.
Jim retired from the Cumberland County Schools in 1985. In his early career, he was a teacher and coach at Massey Hill High School. He retired as the assistant superintendent of secondary schools, Cumberland County Schools. A private service is planned at a later time, with interment at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium, Fayetteville.
Contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to:
FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374; or Pavillon, 241 Pavillon Place, Mill Spring, NC 28756.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com.
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301