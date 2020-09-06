Henry George Weiss, 101, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted by Dr. John Jacobs at The Village Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 12, with a small number of family members and close friends observing COVID restrictions.
Born in Newark, N.J., on April 19, 1919, he was the son of Henry and Magdalena Weiss. He attended the University of Newark but was inducted into the Army in June 1941. During World War II he served in the European Theater from Normandy throughout France and Germany to the war’s end.
He left the military to marry Mary Louise Wolcott, of El Paso, at Clint, Texas, in 1947. They made their home in Columbia, Mo.m where Henry enrolled in the University of Missouri, earning A.B. and B.J. degrees. He began his journalistic career as a newspaper editor and ended it as an information officer for IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
In retirement Henry and Louise moved to Pinehurst in 1981, where in addition to golf, Henry volunteered at the food bank, the Moore County Library and the Pinehurst Appearance Committee. His favorite project was the establishing of a garden at the entrance to Pinehurst at the junction of Lost Tree and McKenzie Roads.
Henry is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Louise, and their three sons, Eric and his wife, Carol, of Pinehurst, Henry Mark and wife, Kathleen, of Arlington, Va., and Carl, of Hartford, Conn.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Donations in his memory may be made to the FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or to The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
