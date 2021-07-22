Henry A. Kelly

Henry Alonzo Kelly, 86, of West End, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at The Greens At Pinehurst in Pinehurst.
Funeral services are Saturday, July 24, at 1 p.m., at The Chapel in the Pines, 581 Seven Lakes Drive, Seven Lakes, West End, where he was a member.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Masks and social distancing required for both of these indoor events.
Interment follows at Woodlawn Cemetery, Southern Pines.
Survivors include children, Grace Lyons (Robert) and Steven Kelly; grandchildren, Craig, Marcus and Latavia Holland; sister, Hazel Shamberger; nephews, Gerald and Ivan Shamberger, and Larry, Robert Lee and Willie Ingram; niece, Creola Davis; special friends, Doris Katrina Person and John Dockery; and other relatives.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home
