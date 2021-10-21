Henry A. Bahr Jr.

Henry Arthur Bahr Jr., 92, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Born in Bronxville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Henry “Harry” A. and Anna H. Klein Bahr. Henry was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Marie K. (Gioimo); son, Henry “Hank” A. Bahr III; and a sister, Gladys Spence.
After living in Westchester County, N.Y. for his childhood, he attended Princeton University on an academic scholarship and graduated in 1951. While at Princeton, he was a member of the ROTC and subsequently entered the U.S. Army, serving two years total, with one year in Korea where he was cited for heroic achievements while serving as a forward observer liaison in the 10th Field Artillery Battalion. Upon leaving the Army, he worked in several fields ultimately ending up in St. Louis, Mo., where he met Marie.
Henry married Marie in 1959. After they welcomed twin children, Henry A., and Abigail A., they moved east to New Jersey, where they had son, Peter M., living there for 25 years. Henry worked for New York Telephone (NYNEX/Bell Atlantic/Verizon) for 30 years finishing as a director of finance. After retiring, Henry and Marie moved to North Carolina, spending most of their time in the Sandhills region in Pinehurst and Southern Pines.
Known as an avid gardener, runner and piano player, he acted periodically in small theater roles (where he met Marie). Henry loved to sing and was always a member of the church choir. He also sang with the Moore County Choral Society for several years. In retirement, he was a voracious reader of anything in print. He zealously pursued growing the perfect tomato and engaging with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Henry was the quiet but firm backbone of his family, providing strength, compassion and encouragement when needed.
Henry is survived by his children, Abby Pinter (Tom), of Pinehurst, and Peter Bahr (Carol), of Duxbury, Mass.; grandchildren, Sara Green, John Pinter, Maggie Harner, Stephen Pinter, Jenna Bahr, Devan Bahr, Christopher Bahr, and Henry Pinter; and great-grandchildren, Kathryn Green, Blane Mills, Jordan Harner, Isabella Green, Nayeli Pinter, Henry Harner, Mason Pinter and Jonathan Pinter.
He is also survived by two loving sisters, Evelyn Nichols, of Madison, Conn., Virginia Bahr, of Crestwood, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private interment will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery in Southern Pines.
Donations can be made in his name to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.
