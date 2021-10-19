Helen M. Lewis

Helen Marie Lewis, 74, of Southern Pines, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life was held Oct. 16, 2021, at her home in Southern Pines.
Miss Lewis was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Survivors include nephews, Clarence “Sonny” Lewis (Melinda), and Michael Lewis (Joza); niece, Penny Green (Simon); sisters-in-law, Helene and Edith Lewis; special friend, Linwood Lee; and other relatives.
The family extends a special thank-you to the Davita Dialysis Care Centers of Moore County.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.