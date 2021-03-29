Mary Helen Hinesley Kaylor, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, March 26, 2021, in Salisbury, at the home she shared for the past four years with Ken and Gloria Cartrett, niece and caregiver.
Helen was born March 19, 1930, in Sanford, to Henry Newton and Mary Ann Council Hinesley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank H. “Pete” Kaylor Jr.; sister, Juanita Cameron; and brothers, Herman, Lewis, John, Ray and Edward Hinesley.
Upon graduating from Benhaven High School, in Olivia, she moved to Southern Pines, and began her 31-year career with United Telephone Company of the Carolinas. While there, she met and married the love of her life, Pete Kaylor. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his death on March 27, 2015. Helen enjoyed various crafts and doll collecting. She and Pete enjoyed groundhog hunting, while spending several months each year in Ashe County. They also enjoyed their yearly trips to Florida.
Those left to cherish Helen’s memory as a kind, loving person include her stepchildren, Frank H. Kaylor III, and Nancy Ney Kaylor Dobkins, both of Colorado; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Cameron Presbyterian Church cemetery in Cameron.
