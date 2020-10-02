Helen Dorthy Montoro, 93, of Whispering Pines, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was born in 1927, in Aliquippa, Pa., to the late John and Julia Chizmar. She retired from Calspan Corp. of Buffalo, N.Y., after a long and successful career. Upon moving to Whispering Pines, she was active in the community and volunteered at the local thrift shop.
She was a devoted wife and wonderful mother to four children. Preceding in her death was daughter, Patricia Barnhart; son, Tino R. Fabrizzi. Her first husband and father of her children, Vincent J. Fabrizzi, passed away in 1978. Surviving are her husband, Richard A. Montoro; daughter and her husband, Janice and Gary Mosso; and son and his wife, Vincent and Cynthia Fabrizzi; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was known for her kind spirit, witty sense of humor and masterful cooking. As an eternal optimist, her positive outlook on life and infectious smile brought joy and happiness to her friends and family. She will be sorely missed and always remembered by those who knew and loved her.
She is resting peacefully now. At her side are Dad, Pat and Tino. We were blessed to have had you be our mom.
A Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s of Padua on Tuesday, Oct 6. Burial services will be held later this month at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aliquippa, Pa.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.