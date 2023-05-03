Helen Burns Downie Roat died peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in
Pinehurst, following a fall.
Helen turned 85 just a week before at her Belle Meade residence, where she lived with her beloved husband, Glen Roat. When asked about Helen, friends and family often smile or giggle recalling times they shared. She is remembered as graceful, curious, generous and kind, and always a roll-up-your sleeve doer, first to ask how she might help.
From the janitor to the chairman of the board of the corporations where she worked, Helen treated everyone she met as if they were the most important person in the world. Prior to retiring to Pinehurst, Helen’s career would take her from Fieldcrest to Martin Marietta Corporation to Avon Products in Manhattan, where she was director of corporate events for 20 years. Once settled in Pinehurst, she went to work at The Mid Pines Inn as director of human resources. Her colleagues there would refer to her impeccably stylish dress and would claim one might hear the clicking of Helen’s classic pumps before she even entered the room.
Raised an only child by her widowed mother, Rose, in New York City, shaped Helen’s formative years and influenced her values of dedication, discipline and perseverance. Helen would graduate from The Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in the mid-50’s. You could just imagine Helen with her crisp while gloves and pill box hat she often described having to wear to her early jobs as a secretary. No stranger to hard work, there was no job beneath her dignity. She could be beautifully stubborn insisting every problem had a solution, every crisis an opportunity.
Helen would rise through the ranks in her career leaving her professional mark wherever she went.
More importantly, with her genuineness and unconditional love she would create life-long loyal friendships to her final days. Helen loved to laugh. She was an avid decorator, enjoyed entertaining and being Glen’s wife. Among her final words were “I worry about Glen.”
While Helen never had children of her own, she considered herself blessed to have inherited a beautiful family when she married her first husband Jim and then again later when she married Glen Sr. Helen was also crazy about her two miniature poodles, Coco and then JoJo. She had beautiful homes and loved sharing her life with family and friends over the years. A world traveler in her professional career, Helen loved visiting new places and especially cruising with close friends when she retired.
In addition to her beloved, Glen, Helen leaves behind a devoted family of multiple generations, including threee Roat sons, Glen (Davona), Richard and David (Misook); three Roat grandchildren, Alisha, Josh and Rebecca; as well as two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Lawson. Helen is also survived by Jim Downie’s daughter, Kathleen Anne (Michael) Davy; and granddaughter, Karyn. Jim’s sister, Peggy Consolini, and her two daughters, Megan and Crista, also survive her.
A memorial service will be held at Pine Lawn Cemetery on Friday, May 19, at 2 p.m. All are welcome.
