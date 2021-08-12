Helen Anne Walsh, 92, of Foxfire Village, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Helen was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Topeka, Kan., to Curtis DeVaughn Dean and Doris Miesse. Anne was an avid bowler which she continued to do into her 90s. She was also a golfer, which she enjoyed for most of her life.
Helen is survived by her son, Kevin Walsh.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Justin Thomas Walsh; and her beloved brother, Jack Dean, a K-State basketball and baseball legend.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.