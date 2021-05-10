Heidi Buckley passed away in her home Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the age of 39.
Heidi was born in Worcester, Mass., to Francis and Karen Comeau Buckley. After finishing high school she moved across the United States with her twins, Sebastian and Velencia, while working for Bayer. She will always be remembered for her love of singing and playing guitar. Heidi had a soft spot for animals, especially her dogs, cats, and chickens. She was extremely talented. She enjoyed drawing, painting and gardening. She attended Carthage United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Layanna Olivia Gorham.
Heidi is survived by her father, Francis Buckley; her mother, Karen Buckley; her son, Sebastian Moore; her daughter, Velencia Moore; her son, Steven Gorham; her sisters, Jill Robbins, Vanessa Russo; and her brothers, Andrew Buckley and Tyler Buckley.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Carthage United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jim Boylard III officiating.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home in Aberdeen.