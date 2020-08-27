Hattie Lucille Simonson transitioned into the resting arms of God Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Olive A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery.
Ms. Hattie leaves to cherish her memory, a loving daughter, Claudette Dowdy ( Milton); a devoted son, Mark Simonson (Deborah); three grandsons, Jermaine Dowdy ( Esmeralda), Jason Dowdy (Marina) and Mark Simonson Jr. (Jasmine), 10 great-grandchildren, Ronnie, Khalil, Karina, Kaydance, Kayjhon, Antione, Keri, Jordan, Jada and Khari; special cousins, Frankie, Shirley, Gene, Mable, Ernestine, Mamie and Freddie, along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Simonson family.
Online condolences can be made at www.pughsmithfh.com.